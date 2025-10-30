Previous
The wound is the place where the light enters you by matsonnestam
The wound is the place where the light enters you

Mimi, 13 years old, battling with FeLV (feline leukemia virus).
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Wendy ace
So sorry to see that happening.
It is such a devastating disease!
October 30th, 2025  
