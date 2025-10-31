Previous
Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away by matsonnestam
184 / 365

Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away

And indeed, there is still much to remove.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact