And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make...  by matsonnestam
185 / 365

And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make... 

Wrapping up the get pushed challenge of doing the quote challenge. An end in some parts but also an end of the current growing season.

What did I learn after six uploads?

- You need empty, or as it is also called negative space in your frame for somewhere to put the quote
- Negative space is difficult to achieve in post processing in a very busy image
- This means that you have to plan for that, check carefully for quite areas to include in your shot

Then on quotes, better to have them prepared in your mind before shooting rather than to find one afterwards that somewhat reflects your image.

Thank you @farmreporter for this thoughtful challenge.

PS. I will tag this for Authors' day as well, Paul is indeed an important writer.
