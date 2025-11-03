Previous
Reflections in the Modern Age by matsonnestam
187 / 365

Reflections in the Modern Age

Went to the airport to pick up my daughter, observed some reflections.

Taken and uploaded as part of my get pushed challenge to do the one week only challenge.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

@farmreporter My take on reflections
November 6th, 2025  
