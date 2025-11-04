Previous
Blowin' In the Wind by matsonnestam
188 / 365

Blowin' In the Wind

Doing two challenges at once, the get pushed one to do the one week only one.

Here is my take on a song title.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
@farmreporter Get pushed, one week only and even a quote. You like?
November 6th, 2025  
Great!
November 6th, 2025  
