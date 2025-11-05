Sign up
Previous
189 / 365
Abstract Persimmons
Continuing my one week only as part of my get pushed. Here is an attempt on a food abstract.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
1
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
189
14
20
51% complete
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Views
0
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro
5th November 2025 6:01pm
owo-8
,
get-pushed-692
Mats
ace
@farmreporter
abstract
November 6th, 2025
