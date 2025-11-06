Previous
Lara in her space by matsonnestam
Lara in her space

Negative space, where do you find it? Busy backgrounds everywhere, no place to hide.

Continuing the get pushed challenge of doing the one week only challenge.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Dixie Goode ace
Ok. I can accept this as negative space and still feel very positive about it.
November 6th, 2025  
Mats ace
@farmreporter a negative space, or?
November 6th, 2025  
