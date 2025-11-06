Sign up
Previous
190 / 365
Lara in her space
Negative space, where do you find it? Busy backgrounds everywhere, no place to hide.
Continuing the get pushed challenge of doing the one week only challenge.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
2
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
190
photos
14
followers
22
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Dixie Goode
ace
Ok. I can accept this as negative space and still feel very positive about it.
November 6th, 2025
Mats
ace
@farmreporter
a negative space, or?
November 6th, 2025
