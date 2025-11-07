Previous
The Olive Grow by matsonnestam
191 / 365

The Olive Grow

Visiting the local winery, observing the olive grow.

My take on landscape in the only one week challenge, a part of my get pushed challenge.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@farmreporter My take on landscape
November 8th, 2025  
