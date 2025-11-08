Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
192 / 365
Olive tree leaves in the sunset
The sun was setting, fast, light was disappearing. Quick out to get out but only artificial light left. Turned the aperture to 1,8.
Shot as a Bokeh on the one week only challenge as part of my get pushed challenge.
Straight out of the camera, no post processing applied.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
192
photos
14
followers
23
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
8th November 2025 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
b2b-4
,
owo-8
,
get-pushed-692
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close