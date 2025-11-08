Previous
Olive tree leaves in the sunset by matsonnestam
Olive tree leaves in the sunset

The sun was setting, fast, light was disappearing. Quick out to get out but only artificial light left. Turned the aperture to 1,8.

Shot as a Bokeh on the one week only challenge as part of my get pushed challenge.

Straight out of the camera, no post processing applied.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

