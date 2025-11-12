Previous
Blooming and Withered by matsonnestam
196 / 365

Blooming and Withered

My current get pushed challenge: opposites. Here are the hydrangeas in my garden slowly going into their winter rest. Some leaves are still blooming, others are withering.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
53% complete

Mats ace
@aecasey
November 12th, 2025  
