196 / 365
Blooming and Withered
My current get pushed challenge: opposites. Here are the hydrangeas in my garden slowly going into their winter rest. Some leaves are still blooming, others are withering.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Tags
bloom
,
garden
,
get-pushed-693
Mats
ace
@aecasey
November 12th, 2025
