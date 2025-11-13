Sign up
Previous
197 / 365
Light and shadows
Continuing my Opposites challenge as part of my get pushed challenge
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
197
photos
15
followers
23
following
53% complete
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th November 2025 8:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
opposites
,
get-pushed-693
Mats
ace
@aecasey
November 13th, 2025
April
ace
I love shadows! I never thought of them as the opposite of light ... you opened my eyes!
November 13th, 2025
