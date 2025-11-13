Previous
Light and shadows by matsonnestam
197 / 365

Light and shadows

Continuing my Opposites challenge as part of my get pushed challenge
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
@aecasey
November 13th, 2025  
April ace
I love shadows! I never thought of them as the opposite of light ... you opened my eyes!
November 13th, 2025  
