Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
198 / 365
The beginnings and ends of shadow lie between the light and darkness and may be infinitely diminished and infinitely increased
A quote from Leonardo da Vinci to illustrate my current get pushed challenge to do opposites, here light and dark.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
198
photos
15
followers
23
following
54% complete
View this month »
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-693
,
wsl-39
Jerzy
ace
Great light.
November 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close