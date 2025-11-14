Previous
The beginnings and ends of shadow lie between the light and darkness and may be infinitely diminished and infinitely increased  by matsonnestam
198 / 365

The beginnings and ends of shadow lie between the light and darkness and may be infinitely diminished and infinitely increased 

A quote from Leonardo da Vinci to illustrate my current get pushed challenge to do opposites, here light and dark.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Great light.
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact