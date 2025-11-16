Previous
Persimmon leaves by matsonnestam
200 / 365

Persimmon leaves

Inspired by current prompts, autumn leaves full of colour
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact