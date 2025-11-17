Previous
Next
Palazzo Chigi by matsonnestam
201 / 365

Palazzo Chigi

The office of the Italian Prime Minister guarded by the Polizia di Stato.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact