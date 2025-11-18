Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
202 / 365
Piazza della Rotonda - Pantheon - Rome
You find tourists using their selfie sticks everywhere. Here at the Pantheon in Rome, the building with the oldest and largest self-sustaining concrete dome in the world. But what is that to see when you may take a selfie???
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
202
photos
15
followers
23
following
55% complete
View this month »
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
18th November 2025 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
street-128
,
curse-18
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close