Piazza della Rotonda - Pantheon - Rome by matsonnestam
202 / 365

Piazza della Rotonda - Pantheon - Rome

You find tourists using their selfie sticks everywhere. Here at the Pantheon in Rome, the building with the oldest and largest self-sustaining concrete dome in the world. But what is that to see when you may take a selfie???
18th November 2025

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
