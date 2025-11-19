Previous
Next
Nature always wears the colors of the spirit by matsonnestam
203 / 365

Nature always wears the colors of the spirit

My get pushed challenge - preparing for colder weather - and myself who never ever do or have done a "cambio di stagione"...

What, is there a difference between a summer and a winter bag? Does the wallet or the phone feel cold??

What to do?

Here is instead an illustration of nature preparing for colder weather really doing a "change of season".
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha, love that question about bags! I am the same all year round except in Winter I wear a jumper! Nice shot
November 20th, 2025  
Mats ace
@la_photographic nature is preparing
November 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact