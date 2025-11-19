Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
203 / 365
Nature always wears the colors of the spirit
My get pushed challenge - preparing for colder weather - and myself who never ever do or have done a "cambio di stagione"...
What, is there a difference between a summer and a winter bag? Does the wallet or the phone feel cold??
What to do?
Here is instead an illustration of nature preparing for colder weather really doing a "change of season".
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
204
photos
16
followers
24
following
55% complete
View this month »
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-694
,
wsl-40
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha, love that question about bags! I am the same all year round except in Winter I wear a jumper! Nice shot
November 20th, 2025
Mats
ace
@la_photographic
nature is preparing
November 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close