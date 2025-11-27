Sign up
Previous
211 / 365
Man at Work
My get pushed challenge - a picture that tells a story.
Here we see Danilo, helping us taking away the garden rubbish after a major overhaul on our hedges.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
211
photos
16
followers
24
following
57% complete
View this month »
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
27th November 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
work
,
truck
,
garden
,
get-pushed-695
Mats
ace
@dkbarnett
a story to be told?
November 27th, 2025
