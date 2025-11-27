Previous
Man at Work by matsonnestam
Man at Work

My get pushed challenge - a picture that tells a story.

Here we see Danilo, helping us taking away the garden rubbish after a major overhaul on our hedges.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
@dkbarnett a story to be told?
November 27th, 2025  
