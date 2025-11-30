Previous
En Julgran by matsonnestam
En Julgran

A Christmas tree at Grand Hotel in Stockholm. Shot on iPhone, post processed in Lightroom, travelling light.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
