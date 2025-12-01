Previous
215 / 365

Look what I found!

The very first camera that I ever used, the Kodak Retinette II type 014 made between 1954 and 1956 in Germany owned by my mother.

I will give at bit TLC and see if I can use it.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
