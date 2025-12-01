Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
215 / 365
Look what I found!
The very first camera that I ever used, the Kodak Retinette II type 014 made between 1954 and 1956 in Germany owned by my mother.
I will give at bit TLC and see if I can use it.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
215
photos
16
followers
24
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
1st December 2025 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
camera
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close