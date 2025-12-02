The Yule Goat on Medborgarplatsen

My get pushed challenge for the week, in-camera double exposure, but actually I am without the equipment. Travelling light, only an iPhone at hand.



So what do you do? Trick the iPhone using Live mode and the long exposure feature while you switch from 1x to 2x mode. It becomes more of a zoom or multiple exposure, but what to do?



Anyway, here is some Stockholm Xmas decorations for your holidays.