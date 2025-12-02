Sign up
Previous
216 / 365
The Yule Goat on Medborgarplatsen
My get pushed challenge for the week, in-camera double exposure, but actually I am without the equipment. Travelling light, only an iPhone at hand.
So what do you do? Trick the iPhone using Live mode and the long exposure feature while you switch from 1x to 2x mode. It becomes more of a zoom or multiple exposure, but what to do?
Anyway, here is some Stockholm Xmas decorations for your holidays.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2025 5:52pm
christmas
,
sweden
,
stockholm
,
multiple-exposure
,
get-pushed-696
