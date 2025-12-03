Sign up
Previous
217 / 365
Rålambshovsparken at dark
A tree in a park in Stockholm in December.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
217
photos
17
followers
25
following
59% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd December 2025 3:35pm
tree
,
landscape
,
city
,
sweden
,
stockholm
Dorothy
ace
What an elegant tree!
December 3rd, 2025
