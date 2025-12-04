Previous
Blue by matsonnestam
218 / 365

Blue

A house in the neighbourhood where I grew about decorated in blue.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
