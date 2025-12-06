Previous
Blue Lights in Stockholm by matsonnestam
220 / 365

Blue Lights in Stockholm

More of the festive decorations in Stockholm, here in Södermalm, one of the five main boroughs of the central parts of the city.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Mats

