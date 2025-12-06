Sign up
Previous
220 / 365
Blue Lights in Stockholm
More of the festive decorations in Stockholm, here in Södermalm, one of the five main boroughs of the central parts of the city.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
220
photos
17
followers
26
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th December 2025 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
lights
,
festive
,
sweden
,
stockholm
365 Project
