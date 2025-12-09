Previous
Some flags against a winter sky by matsonnestam
223 / 365

Some flags against a winter sky

At the original and historically largest IKEA of the world located in Stockholm, though now surpassed in total area by the Philippine location.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact