223 / 365
Some flags against a winter sky
At the original and historically largest IKEA of the world located in Stockholm, though now surpassed in total area by the Philippine location.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th December 2025 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
ikea
,
flags
,
skies
