Candle Reflections by matsonnestam
Candle Reflections

I am having lunch watching the reflections of the candles in the restaurant windows. It seems like the street is on fire.

Shot on iPhone with live view enabled giving the sensation of flickering lights.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
