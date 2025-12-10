Sign up
Previous
224 / 365
Candle Reflections
I am having lunch watching the reflections of the candles in the restaurant windows. It seems like the street is on fire.
Shot on iPhone with live view enabled giving the sensation of flickering lights.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
224
photos
17
followers
27
following
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th December 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
candle
,
street
,
abstract-93
