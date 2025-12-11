Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
225 / 365
Don't go to Stockholm in December!
It will be grey, misty and rainy.
A view from the terrace of Katarinahissen over lake Mälaren. There are raindrops on the glass windows of the restaurant. To the right in the picture you will notice the City Hall, Stadshuset, where the Nobel banquet was held yesterday.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
225
photos
17
followers
27
following
61% complete
View this month »
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th December 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
sweden
,
cityscape
,
stockholm
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close