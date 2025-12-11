Previous
Don't go to Stockholm in December! by matsonnestam
Don't go to Stockholm in December!

It will be grey, misty and rainy.

A view from the terrace of Katarinahissen over lake Mälaren. There are raindrops on the glass windows of the restaurant. To the right in the picture you will notice the City Hall, Stadshuset, where the Nobel banquet was held yesterday.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
