Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
233 / 365
Helleborus niger
Or a white Christmas rose as it is called. Blooming every Christmas, surviving every year without basically any maintenance other than occasional watering and pruning in the spring.
Strange beast.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
233
photos
17
followers
27
following
63% complete
View this month »
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
19th December 2025 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close