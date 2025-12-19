Previous
Helleborus niger by matsonnestam
Helleborus niger

Or a white Christmas rose as it is called. Blooming every Christmas, surviving every year without basically any maintenance other than occasional watering and pruning in the spring.

Strange beast.
Mats

