236 / 365
The Xmas Express
As always, my favourite Christmas decoration
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Mats
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Tags
christmas
,
modeltrain
,
märklin
