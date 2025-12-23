Previous
Piazza Garibaldi in Rocca di Papa by matsonnestam
237 / 365

Piazza Garibaldi in Rocca di Papa

A first step in my new photo project, to document squares or streets throughout Italy named after Giuseppe Garibaldi considered to be one of Italy's "fathers of the fatherland".

Here we are at a tiny square in an hinterland town of Rome where I happen to live.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact