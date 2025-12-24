Sign up
Christmas Eve
My get pushed challenge: "how about some festive food from an unusual angle?"
So here we have some Swedish Christmas crispy bread (knäckebröd as we call it) with a clear sense of fennel with a lovely tomte aside of it.
Wishing you all a merry Christmas
24th December 2025
christmas
bread
get-pushed-699
