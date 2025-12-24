Previous
Christmas Eve by matsonnestam
238 / 365

Christmas Eve

My get pushed challenge: "how about some festive food from an unusual angle?"

So here we have some Swedish Christmas crispy bread (knäckebröd as we call it) with a clear sense of fennel with a lovely tomte aside of it.

Wishing you all a merry Christmas
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact