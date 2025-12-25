Previous
A Grey Christmas by matsonnestam
239 / 365

A Grey Christmas

A view from my studio window over the hills of Monte Cavo and its antennae installations.

A mix of lingering autumn colour, evergreen greens and the grey mist of the winter days.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
