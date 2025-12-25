Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
A Grey Christmas
A view from my studio window over the hills of Monte Cavo and its antennae installations.
A mix of lingering autumn colour, evergreen greens and the grey mist of the winter days.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
25th December 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
landscape
,
grey
