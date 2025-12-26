Sign up
Via Garibaldi 8
Continuing my quest to document squares and streets named after Giuseppe Garibaldi in Italy. Here is the door of via Giuseppe Garibaldi 8 in Frascati.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th December 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
italy
,
garibaldi
