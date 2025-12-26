Previous
Via Garibaldi 8 by matsonnestam
Via Garibaldi 8

Continuing my quest to document squares and streets named after Giuseppe Garibaldi in Italy. Here is the door of via Giuseppe Garibaldi 8 in Frascati.
