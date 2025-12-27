Sign up
241 / 365
Happiness is a fully charged battery
In particular when you are mounting your new greenhouse
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
241
photos
17
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
tool
,
wsl-45
