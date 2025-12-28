Previous
Lara, in the shadows by matsonnestam
242 / 365

Lara, in the shadows

Enjoying the winter sun, seeking shelter in the bushes.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact