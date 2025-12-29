The Year of the Cat - Al Stewart

"Well morning comes and you're still with her

And the bus and the tourists are gone

And you've thrown away the choice and lost your ticket

So you have to stay on

But the drum-beat strains of the night remain

In the rhythm of the new-born day

You know sometime you're bound to leave her

But for now you're going to stay

In the year of the cat."



A portrait of Cucciolo in our sofa in the December sun.



A picture made in my current get pushed challenge of selecting one of the challenges in the weekly sh*t list.