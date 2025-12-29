Previous
The Year of the Cat - Al Stewart by matsonnestam
243 / 365

The Year of the Cat - Al Stewart

"Well morning comes and you're still with her
And the bus and the tourists are gone
And you've thrown away the choice and lost your ticket
So you have to stay on
But the drum-beat strains of the night remain
In the rhythm of the new-born day
You know sometime you're bound to leave her
But for now you're going to stay
In the year of the cat."

A portrait of Cucciolo in our sofa in the December sun.

A picture made in my current get pushed challenge of selecting one of the challenges in the weekly sh*t list.
Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@aecasey Just a start.
December 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love that song! And this is an arresting picture.
December 29th, 2025  
Mats ace
@casablanca Thanks!
December 29th, 2025  
