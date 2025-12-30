Sign up
Previous
244 / 365
Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens
"Morning has broken like the first morning
Blackbird has spoken like the first bird
Praise for the singing, praise for the morning
Praise for them springing fresh from the world"
A view over the Roman hinterlands as seen from the parking of our local supermarket.
A picture made in my current get pushed challenge of selecting one of the challenges in the weekly sh*t list.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Tags
landscape
,
songtitle-123
,
get-pushed-700
Mats
ace
@aecasey
next try on the song title challenge
December 30th, 2025
