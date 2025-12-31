Sign up
Previous
245 / 365
Ring My Bell - Anita Ward
"The night is young
And full of possibilities
Well, come on and let yourself be free, yeah
My love for you (love for you, love for you)
So long I've been savin'
Tonight was made for me and you
You can ring my bell, ring my bell"
A picture made in my current get pushed challenge of selecting one of the challenges in the weekly sh*t list.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Tags
disco
,
songtitle-123
,
get-pushed-700
Mats
ace
@aecasey
Another try on the song title challenge
December 31st, 2025
