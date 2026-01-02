Previous
Rain - The Beatles by matsonnestam
247 / 365

Rain - The Beatles

"If the rain comes
They run and hide their heads
They might as well be dead
If the rain comes
If the rain comes

When the sun shines
They slip into the shade
(When the sun shines down)
And sip their lemonade
(When the sun shines down)
When the sun shines
When the sun shines

Rain, I don't mind
Shine, the weather's fine"

Yes, John complained about people moaning about the weather. But these days between cold, humid and pouring rain, I may understand them...

But, do listen to the song, the incredible vocal harmonies, Ringos' drumming and the invention of using a backward tape loop at the end.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK5G8fPmWeA

A view over my rain soaked garden made in my current get pushed challenge of selecting one of the challenges in the weekly sh*t list.
@aecasey yet another one on the song title challenge.
January 2nd, 2026  
