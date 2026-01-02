Sign up
Previous
247 / 365
Rain - The Beatles
"If the rain comes
They run and hide their heads
They might as well be dead
If the rain comes
If the rain comes
When the sun shines
They slip into the shade
(When the sun shines down)
And sip their lemonade
(When the sun shines down)
When the sun shines
When the sun shines
Rain, I don't mind
Shine, the weather's fine"
Yes, John complained about people moaning about the weather. But these days between cold, humid and pouring rain, I may understand them...
But, do listen to the song, the incredible vocal harmonies, Ringos' drumming and the invention of using a backward tape loop at the end.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK5G8fPmWeA
A view over my rain soaked garden made in my current get pushed challenge of selecting one of the challenges in the weekly sh*t list.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Tags
rain
,
landscape
,
garden
,
beatles
,
songtitle-123
,
get-pushed-700
Mats
ace
@aecasey
yet another one on the song title challenge.
January 2nd, 2026
