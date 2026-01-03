Sign up
248 / 365
Post it on paper or note it on your phone?
Somewhat of a cheat, I am selecting another challenge on the last day of my get pushed challenge: to select one of the challenges of the sh-t list and I was faithful to song titles throughout. But today, I instead went for Mundane - post-it notes.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
248
photos
17
followers
30
following
67% complete
248
Tags
mundane-post-it-notes
,
get-pushed-700
