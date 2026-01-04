Previous
A cellular basestation - a view from my window by matsonnestam
249 / 365

A cellular basestation - a view from my window

It is January, it is raining, motifs are scarce here around
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact