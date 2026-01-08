Previous
Your Journey, Day 4 by matsonnestam
253 / 365

Your Journey, Day 4

My get pushed challenge: "Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you."

I will do them a day at a time. Today, I am in Acciaroli. Still strange, no-one is sunbathing at the beach even when the sun shines.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact