Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
253 / 365
Your Journey, Day 4
My get pushed challenge: "Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you."
I will do them a day at a time. Today, I am in Acciaroli. Still strange, no-one is sunbathing at the beach even when the sun shines.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
253
photos
17
followers
34
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
8th January 2026 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
sea
,
64ma-jan2026
,
get-pushed-701
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close