Your Journey, Day 7

My get pushed challenge: "Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you."



I will do them a day at a time. Today, I am still home in Rocca di Papa, noticing how my stubborn plants still refuse the fact that it is winter.



Seven days into this, what did I notice? What did surprise me?



Well, mostly the same things that have kept me going since I started the 365project journey last year. It becomes a chore, albeit a pleasant one, but still a chore to follow the implicit requirement of shooting every day. Some days it comes easy, the motifs are obvious when I travel, when the light is great or when there is some action. Other days, like today, when everything is grey and nothing is happening in January it gets more difficult.



But still, I have managed, and will continue to complete this. Please look forward to three more days of "Your Journey".