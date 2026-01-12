Previous
Your Journey, Day 8 by matsonnestam
257 / 365

Your Journey, Day 8

My get pushed challenge of last week "Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you."

I will do them a day at a time. Today, I am again at the local supermarket noticing how the house cat (yes, they do have one called Carrefourino) nicely reflects in the marble table for sale.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
