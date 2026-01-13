Sign up
258 / 365
Your Journey, Day 9
My get pushed challenge of last week "Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you."
I will do them a day at a time. Today, I am in
my garden noting the dry spruce in the middle of all the greenery.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
258
photos
21
followers
40
following
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Tags
tree
,
garden
,
64ma-jan2026
,
get-pushed-701
