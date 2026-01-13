Previous
Your Journey, Day 9 by matsonnestam
258 / 365

Your Journey, Day 9

My get pushed challenge of last week "Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you."

I will do them a day at a time. Today, I am in
my garden noting the dry spruce in the middle of all the greenery.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
