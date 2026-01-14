Your Journey, Day 10

My get pushed challenge of last week "Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you."



I did them a day at a time.



Today, the last day of the challenge I went to the carwash. Then, with a clean bright car, to the UPS point to pick up a parcel. Back to the car at the parking I noted traces of feet on my hood.



A nice way to conclude this my challenge on "on your feet".

