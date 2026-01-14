Sign up
Previous
259 / 365
Your Journey, Day 10
My get pushed challenge of last week "Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you."
I did them a day at a time.
Today, the last day of the challenge I went to the carwash. Then, with a clean bright car, to the UPS point to pick up a parcel. Back to the car at the parking I noted traces of feet on my hood.
A nice way to conclude this my challenge on "on your feet".
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
