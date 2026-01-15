"Ingredients:
2 Medium Lemons, Reserving 1 Teaspoon Lemon Zest
4 Large or 6 Medium Artichokes
1/4 Cup Flat Leaf Fresh Parsley Leaves
2 Tablespoons Fresh Mint Leaves
3 Garlic Cloves, Finely Minced
Salt & Pepper
1/3 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil Plus Extra For Serving
1/2 Cup Dry White Wine
Instructions:
1. Fill a bowl with water and squeeze the juice of both lemons into it.
2. Using a sharp knife, cut off the tops of the artichokes, then trim off the outer tough leaves to expose the inner tender ones.
3. Trim the stem and bottom of the choke, and after spreading the inner leaves, use a small spoon to scoop out the furry inner choke.
4. Drop the prepared chokes into the acid water and continue to clean the rest.
5. In a small bowl, mix together the lemon zest, parsley, mint, and garlic.
6. Season herb mixture with some salt and pepper.
7. Rub each artichoke with the herb mixture, pushing it into between the leaves.
8. Add the olive oil and wine to a pan large enough the hold all of the artichokes side by side so that they can stand with stems pointing up.
9. Arrange the artichokes in the pan and season with salt and pepper.
10. Bring the pot to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer, cover with a lid, and cook until the artichokes are tender with pierced with the tip of a knife.
11. Remove the chokes to a platter and spoon any remaining cooking liquids on top.
12. Add an additional drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkling of salt and pepper and then serve immediately."
Recipe from https://italianfoodforever.com/2019/05/roman-style-artichokes-carciofi-alla-romana/#mv-creation-1398-jtr
Taken as part om my get pushed challenge to deliver an advertisement that could go into a magazine. Your choice of subject - food, jewellery, tools, clothes - the choices are limited-less!! However, this will challenge your ability to create an appealing still life of sorts - something that will make people want buy your product.
I guess I could see this image in a food magazine.