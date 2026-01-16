Kodak Retinette II

Capture timeless moments with this vintage Kodak Retinette II 35mm film camera!



My mother's camera, the one that I took my first images on, complete with the original cover and a very well worn strap.



Taken as part om my get pushed challenge to deliver an advertisement that could go into a magazine. Your choice of subject - food, jewellery, tools, clothes - the choices are limited-less!! However, this will challenge your ability to create an appealing still life of sorts - something that will make people want buy your product.



I hope I could see this image in a vintage photo magazine.