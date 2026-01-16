Previous
Kodak Retinette II by matsonnestam
261 / 365

Kodak Retinette II

Capture timeless moments with this vintage Kodak Retinette II 35mm film camera!

My mother's camera, the one that I took my first images on, complete with the original cover and a very well worn strap.

Taken as part om my get pushed challenge to deliver an advertisement that could go into a magazine. Your choice of subject - food, jewellery, tools, clothes - the choices are limited-less!! However, this will challenge your ability to create an appealing still life of sorts - something that will make people want buy your product.

I hope I could see this image in a vintage photo magazine.
Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@farmreporter How about this as an image for your photo magazine?
January 16th, 2026  
