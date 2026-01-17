Sign up
Previous
262 / 365
A well groomed olive tree
In the garden of the lunch restaurant of today
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
tree
garden
olive
