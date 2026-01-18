Sign up
263 / 365
Eventually...
This gloomy winter will end and the lilies will bloom.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Mats
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
263
photos
21
followers
43
following
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
18th January 2026 2:26pm
Tags
green
,
plant
,
garden
