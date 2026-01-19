Previous
The curse of the (not so) modern age... by matsonnestam
264 / 365

The curse of the (not so) modern age...

...filling up your car at the local petrol station, inhaling the aerial exhausts of cars and pumps. Yes, I know there are electric vehicles that you may charge at home out there to buy or rent but our old petrol fuelled one still works...
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact